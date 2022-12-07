Tattoo parlor will remove Kanye West ink for free

Yeezy come. Yeezy go. One tattoo parlor is offering free appointments to cover up Kanye West-related ink.

NAAMA Studios, located in London, extended the deal on social media after the rapper, now known as Ye, shared a series of anti-Semitic comments and racist remarks in recent weeks.

"When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they end up making headlines for all the wrong reasons… at NAAMA we offer an empowering, empathetic, high-tech tattoo clearing experience," the company wrote in an Instagram post. "If you want a change, we’re here to help."

The company also announced its free removal service last month, writing, "We’ll remove your Kanye tattoos for free." The posts have racked up hundreds of comments and likes.

The rapper has been a popular celebrity in entertainment for decades, and hundreds of posts can be found on social media platforms with the hashtag #Kanyetattoo.

Recently, Ye has made a series of anti-Semitic comments, including praising Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Ye’s remarks led to his suspension from social media platforms, his talent agency dropping him, and companies like Adidas cutting ties with him. The sportswear manufacturer has also launched an investigation into his conduct.

Last week, Ye was suspended from Twitter after he posted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.

In 2020, Gallery X Art Collective, located in Murray, Kentucky, offered free appointments to cover up any hate or gang-related symbols, "no questions asked."

"Let’s get that s--- off your body," the post stated. "We have plenty of predawn designs and flash books, so if you feel it’s time to change your hate, or have been reformed but been too broke to cover your mistake of a tattoo, come see me you’ll get a class tattoo for free that can start your path to being the person you were meant to be."

