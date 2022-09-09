Target car seat trade-in: How to get your coupon

article

Buckle up parents and head to your nearest Target because the popular car seat trade-in program is coming back.

From Sept. 11-24, 2022, customers have the chance to trade in and recycle their old, expired or even damaged car seats and redeem a 20% off coupon.

Target says materials from old car seats will be recycled thanks to the company's partner, Waste Management, which creates new products like pallets and plastic buckets along with other construction materials.

The car seat trade-in is held twice per year and is a part of Target's efforts to attain zero waste to landfill in U.S. operations by 2030, according to a press release. According to the company, 29.6 million pounds of car seat material have been recycled so far.

How to trade in your old car seat:

Bring an old car seat or base to a Target store and drop it in the designated box inside the store.

Log into the Target App to scan the code on the box. Talk to a Target employee in Guest Services if you need help.

Find the offer in the Baby category.

Click the red "+" to save the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

For more information, visit www.target.com/car-seat-trade-in-event .



