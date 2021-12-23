Protect your pipes and take precautions against freezing temperatures next week

Temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing next week for several days, spelling potential disaster for pipes.

The McLendon Hardware in White Center sold more than 150 faucet covers on Thursday, according to its manager.

"[Customers] are coming in here worried that their pipes are going to burst. They’re also worried about ice accumulation and everything like that. A lot of de-icer has been sold. People are actually buying foam board insulation just to insulate their homes and everything as well. It’s been a little nuts," said manager Chris Klinke, McLendon Hardware.

"The cold weather is coming," said Tom Mergy of West Seattle. "I’ve got faucets that are exposed, and I sure don’t want any water to be breaking on me. A little protection."

Dominique Ulrich of South West plumbing said the last time temperatures were in the teens for several days was about eight or nine years ago, and it ended in disaster for some people.

"We couldn’t get around to all the floods, the frozen hose bibs and people were left without water for a number of days," said Ulrich.

Ulrich is recommending a few simple steps to save your pipes next week:

Cover your hose faucet

Leave a faucet dripping in your house

Make sure every area of your home gets heat

"If you have cabinetry underneath the sinks, it would be a good idea to keep those open," said Ulrich. "When pipes freeze, they tend to break and then when they thaw out it becomes an issue because it’ll start raining in the house."

Hose faucets are also usually the first to freeze, according to South West Plumbing.

"You want to make sure you disconnect your hose, cover it even with a rag or some type of Styrofoam cover," said Ulrich. "The minimal precautions can be the difference between that and a flood."

Now is also a good time to check your car batteries and make sure they’re in good shape.

AAA Washington said last year at this time between December 23 through January 2, their technicians rescued more than 12-thousand stranded motorists.

Nearly a third of the calls were for battery replacements and jump starts.

