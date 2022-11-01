Rapper Takeoff, a member of the popular Georgia group Migos, is dead in a early morning shooting at a Houston bowling alley. He was 28 years old.

A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, has confirmed that rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed at a bowling alley in the Texas city shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows Quavo, another former member of Migos, yelling for help after the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, around 40 to 50 people were at the bowling alley. At least two others have been injured in the shooting. They have been transported to local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects in the shooting and say they are not releasing the identity of the victim until his family is notified.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police at the scene of the shooting where sources say Migos rapper Takeoff was killed. (KRIV)

Hours before the shooting, Takeoff shared a photo on his Instagram story of himself at the bowling alley. He had just released the music video for his new song "Messy" the day before.

Migos was formed by Takeoff, his uncle Quavo, and his cousin Offset in 2008 in Georgia.

After blowing up with their 2013 song "Versace," the group dominated on the pop and rap charts, as well as streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, with songs like "Bad and Boujee," ″MotorSport," ″Stir Fry" and "Walk It Talk It." Their albums — "Culture" and "Culture II" — reached platinum status and each hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Takeoff of Migos performs onstage for Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Activision)

They also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show "Atlanta."

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album "Only Built for Infinity Links" last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.