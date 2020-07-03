Taiwan offering fake flights to tourists yearning for travel experience amid pandemic

With surging COVID-19 case numbers across the country, traveling is even more of a risky endeavor amid the pandemic.

People in Taiwan, though, are experiencing the joys of traveling safely, despite not actually going anywhere.

According to Reuters, the Songshan airport in Taipei started offering travelers the ability to take part in fake flights on Thursday. About 7,000 applied with 60 winners chosen to “travel.”

Those lucky winners received boarding passes and participated in security and immigration processes before boarding a China Airlines plane equipped with real-life attendants, Reuters noted.



The event itself was a way for the airport to illustrate COVID-19 safety guidelines as well as new renovations.

As of July 3, Taiwan has just over 440 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The country has been previously warning its citizens not to fly overseas unless completely necessary, Reuters reports.

While Americans still are able to travel to different states and countries, restrictions and guidelines on such have been changing in response to worrisome COVID-19 trends.

State leaders in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut recently advised that visitors traveling from states with high COVID-19 case numbers, such as Texas and Florida, to undergo a 14-day quarantine. The European Union recently barred all American travelers from visiting its member countries, due to staggeringly high U.S. confirmed cases.

For those who do wish to travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you wash your hands frequently; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and wear a mask or facial covering. Additional guidelines and safety tips can be found on their website.