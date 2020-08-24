Tahoma high school student dies in car crash near Covington

One Tahoma High School teenager is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle car crash late Saturday night.

Tahoma High School officials said in a statement that three high school students in one vehicle were driving on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. on Covington-Sawyer Rd. when the car crossed the centerline, hitting another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The passenger side hit the other vehicle, killing a 15-year-old girl in the three-passenger vehicle. Both 17-year-old boys in the same vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital.

Tahoma school officials said of the five people in the other vehicle hit, four were transported to Harborview Medical Center with injuries. It is unknown the condition of the passengers.

KCSO said the driver of the causing vehicle involved in the crash has been booked into a youth detention center.

The identity of the 15-year-old girl or other passengers has not been released. Investigators say racing or impairment are not factors, but speed could in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.