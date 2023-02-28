Tacoma woman with Tuberculosis could be arrested Friday if she continues to refuse treatment

A Tacoma woman with Tuberculosis (TB) could be arrested on Friday if she continues to refuse treatment in a rare move from the health department.

Last week, a judge issued an arrest warrant for the woman who is refusing treatment. While TB is not easily spread, it's considered enough of a threat to the public that the health department can enact its legal authority to seek a court order to get patients into treatment, though it's rarely been done.

In the last 20 years, the health department has only had to turn to legal avenues three times.

TB is curable with medication but if left untreated, results in death. People with active, untreated infections are contagious and represent a risk to others, according to the health department.

Anyone exposed to a person with TB can become infected, but it's not easily spread.

"We are always hopeful that a patient will choose voluntary compliance in these situations and get the treatment needed to protect themselves and others. We will continue to work through the legal process and all options available," the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said in a statement earlier this month.

On Friday, Feb. 24, the health department went to court for the 16th time in this case. As a "last possible resort," Judge Philip Sorenson found the woman in civil contempt for refusing to comply with his order that she continues to take her medication or voluntarily self-isolate.

The warrant issued for the woman said she started her treatment but left care before it was complete.

The woman will be arrested by law enforcement on or after Friday, March 3 and will be taken to a "specially designated facility at the Pierce County Jail for isolation, testing and treatment," according to the health department.

If the woman complies before March 3, the health department may ask the courts to lift the arrest warrant. A court hearing is scheduled for March 2.

According to the Department of Health, TB treatment can take up to nine months.

There are, on average, about 20 cases of active TB per year in Pierce County. These infections usually impact the lungs, but it can be found in other parts of the body. Active TB is not common in the United States.

Symptoms of active TB

Unexplained cough for three or more weeks

Coughing up blood

Fever

Unexplained night sweats

Unexplained fatigue

Unexplained weight loss

For more information on the disease, and testing and treatment, click here.