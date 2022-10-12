Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen.

Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.

"I have a brand new baby, so my ex not having a car, I have to do all of the driving and I can't do that, I have to work," said Odell.

After she spotted her ex's missing car, Odell says she called police and waited for them.

Odell posted about her success in a Facebook post that has since been taken down, but not all situations like hers end peacefully.

"The other person could be armed, and you don't know what that person is willing to do to you," said Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Moss advises against confrontation and to call 911 if you spot your stolen vehicle.

Even if you recover your vehicle without any confrontation or issue, Moss says you still need to call law enforcement so they can take it out of their system as a stolen vehicle.

"At the end of the day, we're talking about property and valuing your life over your vehicle," said Moss.