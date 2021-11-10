Tacoma woman stabbed while trying to help neighbor who was stabbed first

article

A woman in Tacoma has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed while trying to help her neighbor, who she witnessed being stabbed initially.

South Sound 911 received a call around 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 6 from a woman screaming for help, saying that her mother had been stabbed in the 3100 block of S. 9th Street.

Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old woman inside a home, unresponsive with stab wounds.

Police learned that the 41-year-old woman saw her 44-year-old neighbor being stabbed by a man. The man ran away so the woman started providing medical aid to her neighbor. The suspect returned to the scene, police say, and stabbed the woman who was trying to help.

The 44-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 41-year-old who tried to help her has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old suspect was arrested in Tacoma and booked into Pierce County Jail for first-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

This is a developing story.

