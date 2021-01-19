Tacoma woman dies from injuries sustained in alleged fight with father of her children
TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Police Department is now investigating a homicide after an assault victim succumbed to her injuries.
On Jan. 10, Tacoma fire officials responded to reports of a woman who was not breathing at a home on South Park Avenue.
When they arrived, they were informed that the woman had these injuries from a physical fight with the father of her children.
The 27-year-old mother was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she succumbed to those injuries five days later.