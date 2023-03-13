Tacoma woman accused of flooding her apartment, causing millions in damage & displacing dozens

Dozens of people on fixed incomes need to find a new place to stay after police said one of their neighbors destroyed a pipe in their Tacoma apartment complex, causing $2 million in damage.

On Monday, 42-year-old Tiffany Vanessa Bradley appeared in court. Bradley is charged with malicious mischief for alleging flooding out her apartment complex.

Court documents said on March 9, Bradley tampered with a fire suppression valve. The tampering then caused water to release for two and a half hours. According to the documents, flooding damaged a majority of the units at The Rise at 19th apartment complex.

"We could see the water coming down the hallway," said Allen Gehrig, a building resident.

"It’s devastating, not just because people are displaced, but because of the length of time that they’ll be displaced. And it’s just taking resources from other places that we could otherwise be using to house more people," said April Black, the executive director of the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA). THA operates the Rise at 19th Apartment complex, where the flooding took place.

She said the people who live in the apartment complex are all low-income individuals and families. Now, many of them are facing uncertainty about where they will live.

"All except 12 units in the entire property have been severely impacted," Black said.

Gehrig said he is staying in a hotel with his wife. He said she uses a walker and can’t stay in the apartment due to issues with the elevator caused by the flooding.

His son, Joseph, is still remaining at the complex, but said the problem isn't over just because the water stopped flowing.

"Loud and humid. It’s very hot. It’s like you’re walking into a 100-degree sauna," he said. "It’s starting to get really hard to smell. I’ve been getting sick lately," he added.

The Tacoma Housing Authority is collecting donations for the people affected by the flooding. They said anyone who wants to help can address checks to the Tacoma Housing Development Group with a memo for "The Rise."

Checks can be mailed to: 902 S L Street Tacoma, WA 98405.