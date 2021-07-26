Tacoma transit bus crashes into front yard, at least one person sent to the hospital

At least one person was sent to the hospital after a Tacoma transit bus crashed into a front yard.

The Tacoma Fire Department said the bus and a pickup truck had crashed near S. 37th Street and Thompson Avenue in Tacoma.

The bus apparently landed in the front yard.

It's unknown how severe the injuries are.

Tacoma Police will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram