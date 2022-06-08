Tacoma teen booked for 10 felony counts after making school shooting threats, police say

Police have arrested a 14-year-old they say made threats to shoot staff and students at a Tacoma school.

On June 7 around 3:45 p.m., staff at Northwest School of Innovative Learning called 911 regarding threats made by a student. The threats had been made to a staff member and a list of intended targets had been located, according to Tacoma Police.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested and booked into Remann Hall for 10 counts of felony harassment.

This is not the only school shooting threat the Tacoma area has seen in wake of Uvalde, Texas school shooting, which left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Last Friday, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) announced they arrested a 13-year-old child for threatening to recreate the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Officials say copycat situations are unfortunately expected, however, these sorts of threats are not uncommon before the tragedy.

FOX 13 News discovered six other gun-related incidents in Tacoma Public Schools in about a month, and the majority of them happened before Uvalde: