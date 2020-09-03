Tacoma teacher on leave as district investigates possible hate group affiliation

A newly hired Tacoma Public Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates allegations that he's affiliated with a hate group.

The school district said on Twitter that it was made aware of the potential affiliation after the teacher was hired.

The allegations did not show up on the teacher's background and reference checks, according to the school district, though The Tacoma News Tribune reports that the same teacher was investigated for the same allegations last year when he worked in the Bethel School District.

The 2019 citizen complaint that Bethel School District investigated claimed the teacher in question was a member of the Proud Boys.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated the Proud Boys a hate group known for white nationalist, anti-Muslim rhetoric and an "anti-white guilt" agenda.

According to The Tribune, the Bethel School District's investigation did not find any "overtly racial or otherwise inappropriate statements that warranted further action by the district."

The teacher left the Bethel School District on his own.