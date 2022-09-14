Tacoma shelter says several abused, neglected animals brought in last week

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County)

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have been caring for increasingly more neglected animals over the last week.

The agency said on Monday, Sep. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought in covered in scabs, bumps and pustules, and hardly had any hair. According to the veterinary team, the puppy has demodectic mange, which is medicated with daily baths to soothe the skin.

On Tuesday, a six-week-old kitten was brought in after being thrown from a car. Amazingly, the kitten had no fractures or broken bones, but suffered severe bruising. The kitten is being treated with pain relief meds and is currently being cared for in a foster home.

On Thursday, a 10-week-old kitten was brought in after being found in a dumpster, and arrived in poor condition. Staff said the kitten showed signs of neurological issues with a head tilt, trouble walking and "overall weakness" on the left side of its body. It was determined the kitten does not have any disease, per a blood test, but will need constant monitoring to see how its health improves.

The Humane Society urges people to continue donating, as these are just a fraction of the animals brought in every single week. Folks are also urged to adopt, and from Sep. 16–18, the shelter is offering 25% off all adoption fees.

For more information, visit the Humane Society website. Additionally, if you are looking to foster, visit this webpage.