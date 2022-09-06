Tacoma sees back-to-back years of record number of homicides

On Monday, Tacoma reached 34 homicides for the year. It ties the record for the most the city has seen, and there is still four months left in 2022.

Investigators said they found a man dead, with gunshot wounds around 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Tacoma police say that death marked the third homicide so far in the month of September. In comparison, there were two homicides in all of August, police said.

Including shootings involving police officers, Tacoma now has 34 homicides so far this year.

Thirty-four is the total number of killings that happened in all of 2021, however there is still about four months left in this year.

Thirty-four is also the highest number of homicides that Tacoma has seen. The previous record was 33 homicides back in 1993, police said.

"I don’t understand what goes on through people’s mind and why they think gun violence is the answer, because it’s not," said Brittany Bandy.

Bandy’s father, Nikk Ahlstrand, was killed in a shooting in Tacoma on August 24. His family said he was grilling in his backyard with his friends when he was shot.

Bandy says Ahlstrand was a son, brother, father, and a grandfather.

"His grandchildren and his daughters have got to have live the rest of their lives without him now"

Bandy and her family are still looking for answers. She says the violence in Tacoma needs to stop.

Tacoma police have not released suspect information.

Bandy and her family ask anyone with information to come forward.