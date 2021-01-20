Tacoma sees 2 deadly shootings in 2 days, 4 homicides in January

The city of Tacoma has experienced three shootings within 72 hours. Two of those shootings turned out to be fatal, according to Tacoma police.

The city has already seen four homicides since the beginning of the year.

On Jan. 20, just after 5:30 a.m., a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds was dropped off at a hospital. He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

On Jan. 18, just before 7:30 p.m., two people were shot while in a car on S. 15th Street. A 22-year-old man was found dead at the scene and the other victim was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There was a total of four people shot on Jan. 18.

Fatal shootings haven't been the only types of homicide that the city has seen. Earlier this month, a man was stabbed to death during a fight outside a Tacoma business and a woman was beaten to death by the father of her children.

"At this time, none of these [homicides] can be connected in any way or have been connected in any way. They all seem to be separate incidents. We join with the community in our concern over these violent crimes and our detectives and officers are working diligently to get these cases solved," said Tacoma police public information officer Wendy Haddow.

Advertisement

RELATED: Tacoma had a 47% increase in homicides in 2020; this year they've had three in three weeks

The City of Tacoma averages approximately 18 homicides per year, according to the city's website. The actual number fluctuates every year.

Tacoma police investigated 32 homicides in 2020, and 8 of them remain unsolved, the department said.

"It's going to take a collaboration between us and the community to address this," Haddow said.