Tacoma seek help finding missing 73-year-old woman with dementia

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 73-year-old Tacoma woman who suffers from dementia.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), Soon Ja Lee was last seen near the Mount Tahoma Athletic Stadium on Thursday Aug. 25.

She is described as being roughly five feet tall, weighing 140 pounds. Authorities say she speaks primarily Korean.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is, is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.