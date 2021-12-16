Tacoma schools on 'modified lockdown' on Friday due to nationwide safety threats on TikTok

article

All Tacoma public schools will be operating under a "modified lockdown" on Friday, Dec. 17 due to nationwide posts being shared on TikTok calling for school threats on that day.

"Our district has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety "for every school in the USA, even elementary," on Friday, December 17," superintendent on special assignment Carla Santorno said.

Tacoma schools said the trend did not originate with them, and any threats toward the school are not believed to be credible.

Still, out of an abundance of caution, the district will be operating on a modified lockdown. That simply means all exterior doors will be locked while classes operate as normal inside each school.

"This situation provides an opportunity to remind you of our "See Something Say Something" partnership with the Tacoma Police Department. If you become aware of any potential threat to any of our schools, please call 9-1-1. The police department has committed to following up promptly on all threats against our schools.

Any threat against our schools is a crime. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online," Santorno said.

