Docs: 19-year-old fired multiple shots at SUV in 'brief road rage,' striking 11-year-old boy

Jadan Davis-Gunn faces several first-degree assault charges after allegedly firing at an SUV that was merging onto I-5 in Tacoma multiple times, striking a child.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, a Honda CR-V with two adults and a child inside was trying to merge onto I-5 north from 56th St. in Tacoma on Nov. 25. Davis-Gunn was driving a black Chevrolet Cruze in the right lane of the freeway as the CR-V tried to merge. Documents say Davis-Gunn "attempted to prevent the Honda CR-V from merging, resulting in a ‘brief road rage.’"

After the CR-V merged, according to documents, Davis-Gunn rolled down his window and fired a semi-automatic handgun three times at the CR-V. The two adults in the front seat were not hurt, but an 11-year-old child in the back was struck by a bullet.

The boy was taken to the nearest fire station where aid was given. He later had surgery at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital to remove the bullet which struck his abdomen and was lodged in his liver.

Davis-Gunn's car was found outside a residence in Tacoma. He was arrested on Nov. 26.

Detectives said they did not find the gun or any shell cases used in the shooting.

Davis-Gunn is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 27.