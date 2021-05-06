Tacoma Rainiers the first team in Puget Sound region to offer vaccinated sections

The Tacoma Rainiers will be the first team in the Puget Sound region to have vaccinated sections when they play their home opener at Cheney Stadium Thursday.

The move comes a few days after Gov. Jay Inslee updated COVID-19 guidelines allowing sporting and other entertainment venues to reach 50 percent capacity with added "vaccinated-only" sections.

If you buy a ticket for the minor league team's vaccinated section, you have to show proof of your COVID vaccine on game day. The sections will be in place for the first six home games of the season.

If you can't show proof of vaccine on game day, you'll be moved to a non-vaccinated section or given a voucher to a future game if non-vaccinated sections are full.

"We are thrilled by this announcement which allows us to provide a Cheney Stadium experience closer to what our fans have known for over 60 years," said Tacoma Rainiers President Aaron Artman. "This guidance gives vaccinated fans the chance to safely gather for Rainiers baseball, without distancing, and feel a sense of normalcy that we’ve deeply missed for too long."

People in vaccinated sections don't have to socially distance, but they have to wear a mask unless they're eating or drinking.

Children ages 2-15 can sit in the special sections but parents must provide a negative COVID-19 test result for the child that's no more than three days old. They can also take a rapid self-administered COVID test at the stadium. If the child tests positive, none of the child's party can enter. They'll get vouchers to a future game.

There will also be a walk-up vaccine station during the Saturday, May 8, game. Anyone who gets a Johnson & Johnson shot at the stadium will get a free snack or cold drink.

The Rainiers open the 2021 Triple-A West Championship season at home vs. the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Single-game tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. Thursday. Season tickets are also available.

