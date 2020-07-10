Tacoma Public Schools unveils 2 options for students in fall of 2020

Tacoma Public Schools is unveiling its approach to the upcoming school year.

On Thursday, Superintendent Carla Santorno presented the two options families will be able to choose from:

Option one is a completely online school curriculum taught by certified teachers. Option two is a hybrid model with some days in class and other days taught at home.

With the hybrid model, the number of days actually spent inside the school will vary based on grade level:

Students in kindergarten, first and possible second grade would be in school four days a week with one day of online learning.

Students in third grade through high school would be in school two days a week with three days of online learning.

The district will have laptops ready to assign to students.

Advertisement

Read the full plan from Tacoma Public Schools below:

RELATED: Parents react to federal government pressure to reopen schools to fullest extent