Tacoma Public Schools delays start of in-person learning

Tacoma Public Schools will not start in-person classes on Monday, Sept. 28 after all.

According to a district spokesperson, TPS received clarified guidance this week from the State of Washington about the types of protective masks required for school employees.

The district says staff will have to wear a higher level of a personal protective mask than was previously planned.

"We also have discovered during safety testing of our N95 masks that many are not passing the safety standards," the district said.

The district has already contracted with a training and fitting vendor.

New state guidance pertinent to school operations is expected the week of Sept. 28, so the district will wait to receive that new information so it can ensure the safety of its staff and students.

Read more from Tacoma Public Schools below:

Tacoma Public Schools will not begin bringing students back to school on Monday, Sept. 28 for in-person instruction.

School districts received clarified guidance this week from the state Department of Labor and Industries around the types of personal protective masks required for school employees who work in schools with students.

We also have discovered during safety testing of our N95 masks that many are not passing the safety standards.

In addition, we have learned that more information from Labor and Industries pertinent to school operations may come out the week of Sept. 28.

As a result of these issues, we will delay the start of in-person instruction until we receive and understand any new information and can ensure the safety of our staff and students.

For Tacoma Public Schools, this clarified guidance from L&I means school-based staff members must wear a higher level of personal protective masks than previously planned and communicated.

We now have a requirement for a significant number of staff members, due to their roles, who must be trained and fitted with N95 masks. These groups of employees include nurses, health clerks, special education teachers and paraeducators, and custodians.

The process required to ensure staff members wear an N95 safely and properly requires a confidential health review, a training session and individual mask fitting by a licensed professional.

Tacoma Public Schools already has contracted with a training and fitting vendor and has begun the process.

We will keep our employees, families and community informed as we continue to get greater understanding from the various agencies.