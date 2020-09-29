Tacoma Police to hold virtual memorial service for K9 Ronja, killed in the line of duty

Tacoma Police will hold a virtual memorial service on Wednesday, celebrating the life of K9 officer Ronja, who was killed in the line of duty during a suspect pursuit in August.

K9 Ronja, a 2-year-old purebred German Shepherd worked for the Tacoma Police Department for 8 months in training for patrol. She started her career as part of a generalist team on patrol in April 2020. Tacoma Police said she quickly established herself as an invaluable member of the police force and protecting the Pierce County communities.

K9 Ronja was shot while pursuing the capture of an armed suspect in a homicide investigation early morning on August 13 in Tacoma.

Her death was heartbreaking to the department and her handler, and her “loyalty, bravery, and dedication will continue to be an inspiration to all officers,” Tacoma Police officials said in a statement.

The ceremony will be available on TV Tacoma and on the TPD Facebook page starting at 2 p.m. on September 30. Due to coronavirus gathering restrictions, in-person viewings of the ceremony will not be available.