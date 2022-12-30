Shooting investigation underway in Tacoma

Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning in Tacoma.

Police said officers were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful passion of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon.

After 3 a.m., officers saw the suspect in a parked car at South 45th Street and Pacific Avenue.

The suspect drove away and police said there was a shooting at East 57th and MicKinley Avenue.

No officers were injured

Police said the Attorney General's Office of Independent Investigation has been notified and the Pierce County Force Investigation Team is taking over the case.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.