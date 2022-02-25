Tacoma police shoot and kill armed robbery suspect

A man suspected of robbery is dead after he was shot by Tacoma police Thursday evening.

At about 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a gun at the Marriott Hotel on Commerce Street.

When officers arrived, they spoke to two people and confirmed they had probable cause to arrest an armed robbery suspect.

Police searched the area and located the suspect on Dock Street near the 11th Street bridge.

Officers radioed they had contacted the suspect and had him at gunpoint as he refused to show his hands. Investigators said at 11:22 p.m. shots were fired.

Officers performed life-saving efforts on the suspect until medics arrived.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No officers were injured.

Police said they recovered a gun at the shooting scene.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating the shooting.

