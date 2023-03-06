Tacoma police seize over 7.5k grams of drugs from home

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Tacoma Police officers have seized 7,547.8 grams (16.64 pounds) of drugs after responding to a call for a shooting, but instead of a victim, found drug paraphernalia and illicit substances.

Officers were called to a home on S. 11th Street, near the intersection of S. Union Ave., around 3:45 a.m. on March 6 for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found the door to the home open and spent shell casings in the doorway. Since no one answered their announcements or calls, they went inside.

There were several people inside the home, all uninjured.

Because police saw drug paraphernalia when they initially swept the home, a search warrant was issued.

During the execution of the search warrant, the Tacoma Police Hazardous Environments and Tactics team seized:

1.1 pounds of Fentanyl

5 pounds of marijuana

1.4 pounds of meth

1.2 pounds of MDMA (Ecstasy)

900 LSD tabs

0.84 pounds of marijuana honey oil

3 pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms

90 Psilocybin mushroom bars

522 marijuana vape pens

0.5 pounds of Adderall

0.3 pounds of Xanax bars

300 Ritalin pills

3.4 pounds of unidentified drugs

Two handguns, $16,000 in cash, five drug scales and two money counters were also seized in the bust.

Charges have been forwarded to the Prosecutor's Office.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.