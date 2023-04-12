Tacoma Police seek suspect who sexually assaulted, robbed woman

Tacoma Police need help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman at gunpoint.

Authorities say around 5:45 a.m. on March 22, 2023, a man walked up to a woman by her car near S 9th St and S L St and sexually assaulted her. He then reportedly pistol-whipped her in the head and stole her cell phone.

A car passed by, and the victim screamed to the driver for helped, which distracted the suspect and allowed her to get away.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, standing 6’1" or 6’2" with a thick build, and with dreadlocks, possibly with orange in them.

Surveillance photos captured the suspect wearing a gray or white hoodie, gray sweatpants and Nike slides.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. You can submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.