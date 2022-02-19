Tacoma Police seek suspect in fatal road rage crash

article

Tacoma Police need help identifying a suspect in a fatal car crash on Feb. 14.

Authorities say the suspect, in a fit of road rage, reportedly crashed into another car near Orchard Street and Center Street around 8:51 a.m. The suspect then sped off, either driving northbound on Orchard or eastbound on Center.

The driver of the other car was killed in the crash.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his 20s or 30s, wearing a vest over a dark-colored hoodie with red writing on the sleeve, blue jeans and white and red shoes. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver 2015 Mercedes C-class, four-door sedan with a black roof.

Anyone with information leading to the suspect’s arrest can receive up to $1,000. Submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: