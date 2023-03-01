Expand / Collapse search

Tacoma Police seek help identifying organized retail theft suspects

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Tacoma Police Department

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of organized retail theft in Tacoma.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), on Feb. 12, two men entered the Lowe’s on 2701 S Orchard St. and stole $3,700 worth of electrical wire. 

Authorities say they cut the lock off the cabinet to steal the wire, and then loaded it into a newer red SUV and drove away. 

The TPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Authorities are also offering a $1,000 reward to anyone that can provide information that leads to an arrest and charges.

Tacoma shooting: 1 arrested after man and his dog killed inside tent
article

Tacoma shooting: 1 arrested after man and his dog killed inside tent

Police are investigating a homicide in South Tacoma, after a man and his dog were shot and killed inside their tent on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.