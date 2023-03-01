Tacoma Police seek help identifying organized retail theft suspects

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of organized retail theft in Tacoma.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), on Feb. 12, two men entered the Lowe’s on 2701 S Orchard St. and stole $3,700 worth of electrical wire.

Authorities say they cut the lock off the cabinet to steal the wire, and then loaded it into a newer red SUV and drove away.

The TPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Authorities are also offering a $1,000 reward to anyone that can provide information that leads to an arrest and charges.

