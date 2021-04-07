Tacoma police searching for suspect after woman found dead outside of crashed car

A report of shots fired overnight in Tacoma turned into a homicide investigation after police found a woman dead outside of a crashed car.

Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a 29-year-old woman was found dead in the 4300 block of Ruston Way around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Tacoma police, officers were called to the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a car crashed into a pole and a woman outside of the car. Authorities began life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

Police said they are searching for a shooting suspect but they did not release a description.

Ruston Way remained closed Wednesday morning from N 49th St. to Dale St. It was unclear when the road would reopen. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

