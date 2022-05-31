Tacoma police search for suspect who allegedly fired a gun near Point Defiance Zoo

article

Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly fired a gun near the Point Defiance Zoo parking lot, placing the Science and Math Institute (SAMI) in a brief lockdown Tuesday morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just before 7:00 a.m., a park employee near the front parking lot reported seeing what looked like a man firing two shots into the ground. Authorities say the suspect might have been trying to scare something off and then left the scene.

The SAMI is near the location of the incident, so it was placed in a brief lockdown at 7:30 a.m. while officers searched the area.

The TPD says the lockdown was lifted at 8:00 a.m.

This is a developing story.