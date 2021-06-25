Tacoma Police say red hair may be key to identifying bank robbery suspect

Tacoma Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

He entered the US Bank at 870 S. 38th St in Tacoma on June 16th at 9:39 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

He fled on foot down an alley after he got the money.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20’s, 5’5", 160 pounds with red hair.

Tacoma bank robbery suspect

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a blue disposable mask.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you know his name. Text your tip and any photos through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, go to P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-8477 if you have a phone number with a local area code. It is anonymous.

