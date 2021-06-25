Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 2:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 2:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area

Tacoma Police say red hair may be key to identifying bank robbery suspect

By
Published 
Washington's Most Wanted
Q13 FOX

Tacoma police search for bank robbery suspect

Detectives hope the suspect's red hair will help you identify him.

TACOMA - Tacoma Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

He entered the US Bank at 870 S. 38th St in Tacoma on June 16th at 9:39 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash. 

He fled on foot down an alley after he got the money.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20’s, 5’5", 160 pounds with red hair. 

Tacoma bank robbery suspect

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a blue disposable mask.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you know his name. Text your tip and any photos through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, go to P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-8477 if you have a phone number with a local area code. It is anonymous.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram