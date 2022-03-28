Tacoma Police need help finding a hit-and-run suspect who left a victim severely injured

article

Detectives are searching for a vehicular assault suspect, who left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Crime Stoppers have posted photos of a truck that struck a pedestrian and immediately fled the scene. The incident happened on March 2, at 7:10 a.m. in a residential area of Northeast Tacoma. The victim is expected to survive.

The truck is believed to be a white 2010’s Chevrolet 2500/3500, diesel engine with possible modified exhaust. The vehicle is lifted with tinted windows, black rims, a black front bumper and has an unknown object, possibly LED lights, on the roof.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters can receive up to $1,000 for information that leads authorities to an arrest.

