Tacoma Police: Man seriously injured in midday shooting

Police in Tacoma are investigating a midday shooting that left a man seriously injured.

Public Information Officer Wendy Haddow said officers responded about 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 2400 block of South 64th Street.

The 43-year-old man who was shot is alive but has serious injuries, she said.

The shooting apparently stemmed from an argument between roommates.

Investigators have not released any additional information. This story will be updated as we learn more.

