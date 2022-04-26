Tacoma Police: Man arrested in hit-and-run may be connected to several armed robberies

Tacoma Police arrested a hit-and-run suspect who they say may be connected to more than a dozen armed robberies this year.

Officers were called to a hit-and-run near Tacoma Ave S and Seventh St around 3:05 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they arrested a 31-year-old man involved in the crash, but say they recognized him as a suspect in two robberies from earlier in the year.

According to police, the man is accused of robbing an Ace Hardware at gunpoint on March 3, and an armed robbery at a Walgreens on April 13.

Police booked the suspect into the Pierce County Jail for two counts of first-degree robbery, and are investigating his involvement in "over a dozen" other robberies in Tacoma.