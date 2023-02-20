Tacoma Police looking to ID serial armed robbery suspects

article

Detectives with Tacoma Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected in seven armed robberies within the span of a week.

Police say the two suspects have worn similar clothing in all of the robberies and used a short-barreled rifle. The pair allegedly robbed six different smoke shops and attempted to rob someone using an ATM.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for robberies at the following locations:

February 14, 1:28 p.m. – 9300 block of South Steele Street

February 16, 5:42 p.m. – 800 72 Street East (PCSO)

February 18, 12:11 p.m. – 8800 block of Pacific Avenue

February 18, 12:51 p.m. – 1100 block of 112 Street South (PCSO)

February 20, 10:44 a.m. – 3600 block of 6 Avenue

February 20, 1:16 p.m. – 4700 block of South Oakes Street

February 20, 1:41 p.m. – 5000 block of South 56 Street

These suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or any of these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.