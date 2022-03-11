Tacoma police looking for suspect who sexually assaulted woman at gunpoint

article

Tacoma Police are looking for a suspect who they say grabbed a woman and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

According to police, the victim was walking with her friend around 12:30 a.m. on March 6. The pair were in the 1100 block of S. Warner Street when the suspect grabbed her by her shirt and dragged her down the street to sexually assault her.

Police say he ran off after the assault.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, about 5'10" to 6"0' with a medium build. He was wearing a dark, nylon jacket and a black cloth "earloop face mask."

Those in the area are asked to check any surveillance footage that may have captured the incident or the suspect's escape.

If you have any information on the assault, contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County. You can receive a tip of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or submit your tip here.

If you have been the victim of sexual assault, you can contact Rebuilding Hope! Sexual Assault Center for Pierce County. They offer advocacy services and a 24-hour hotline.

