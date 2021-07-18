Tacoma police investigating two homicides from Sunday
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating two homicides that occurred in the span of a few hours on Sunday.
Around 3 a.m., South Sound 911 received a call from the area of 5600 Pacific Avenue regarding a disturbance.
When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
Officers attempted life-saving measures until the Tacoma Fire Department. The victim was sent to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The victim has only been identified as a 39-year-old Hispanic man.
Around 6 a.m., a security guard was found dead at 900 A Street.
She was found unresponsive with "evident signs of trauma," according to Tacoma police.
It's unknown how the security guard died, but her death is also being investigated as a homicide.
