Tacoma Police investigating homicide after woman's body found
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police said they found a woman's body on the ground Monday afternoon near Pacific Ave. S. and 96th St.
Officers were called to the scene around 3:00 p.m. They do not yet know how the 40-year-old woman died but are investigating her death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tacoma Police Department.
No further details have been released.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram