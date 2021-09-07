Expand / Collapse search

Tacoma Police investigating homicide after woman's body found

By Q13 News Staff
Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police said they found a woman's body on the ground Monday afternoon near Pacific Ave. S. and 96th St.

Officers were called to the scene around 3:00 p.m. They do not yet know how the 40-year-old woman died but are investigating her death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tacoma Police Department.

No further details have been released.

