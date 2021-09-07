Tacoma Police investigating homicide after woman's body found

Tacoma Police said they found a woman's body on the ground Monday afternoon near Pacific Ave. S. and 96th St.

Officers were called to the scene around 3:00 p.m. They do not yet know how the 40-year-old woman died but are investigating her death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tacoma Police Department.

No further details have been released.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram