Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Tacoma home. 

Officers responded to South 8th Street and South Anderson Street for a report of a woman asking for help for her son who was having a mental health crisis. 

When officers arrived, they found a woman on the floor inside and forced entry. 

Police said the 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene. 

Tacoma police are investigating the death as a homicide. 