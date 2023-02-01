Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home

article

Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Tacoma home.

Officers responded to South 8th Street and South Anderson Street for a report of a woman asking for help for her son who was having a mental health crisis.

When officers arrived, they found a woman on the floor inside and forced entry.

Police said the 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

Tacoma police are investigating the death as a homicide.