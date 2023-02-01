Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Tacoma home.
Officers responded to South 8th Street and South Anderson Street for a report of a woman asking for help for her son who was having a mental health crisis.
When officers arrived, they found a woman on the floor inside and forced entry.
Police said the 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.
Tacoma police are investigating the death as a homicide.