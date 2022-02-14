Tacoma Police investigating fatal car crash, roads closed near Fircrest

article

A fatal car crash has closed Orchard Street near the Highway 16 on-ramp in Tacoma.

The crash happened at a home near the intersection of Center Street and Orchard Street, just a few blocks west of the highway ramp. Tacoma Police share a photo of a battered car on the sidewalk outside a house.

The response was initially to an injury collision, but was elevated to a fatality investigation after one of the people involved died.

There is no expected time for the road to reopen, but drivers are urged to give crews space and avoid the area.

