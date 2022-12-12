Expand / Collapse search

Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022.

The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an "unresponsive subject." When they checked on him, they said the man was clearly dead and had most likely died several hours prior. 

It's likely the man was shot, TPD said.

Police have not released any suspect or victim information.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 