Tacoma Police investigating crash with stolen car, shots fired

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
South Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Tacoma Police Department)

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a two-car collision and shots fired in South Tacoma.

Officers say the crash involved a stolen truck—the person suspected of stealing it reportedly fired a handgun and then left the area. Several squad cars congregated around Steele Street and 96th Street while they investigated.

Witness accounts helped police track down the suspect, a 50-year-old man, and arrest him for first-degree assault, possession of stolen property and a felony warrant.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: