Tacoma police investigating after man found shot in vehicle

Tacoma Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a vehicle.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Mason Loop Road just before 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man shot inside a vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear if the victim was targeted.

Police have not released any suspect information.

