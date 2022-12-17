Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

article

Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.

The lockdown was lifted when surveillance footage confirmed that the involved people left the hospital and drove off.

No patients were reported injured.

It appears those involved were visiting the hospital. A shooting victim was not located.

The investigation is ongoing.