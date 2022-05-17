Tacoma police investigate homicide after mother found dead in apartment

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Tacoma apartment Tuesday morning.

Before 10 a.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of Pacific Avenue to do a welfare check.

According to police, a neighbor called after the woman’s children told them that their mother was dead inside the apartment.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 24-year-old woman inside a unit.

Medics declared her dead at the scene.

The children, ages 2, 3 and 5 years old, were not hurt. They were placed into protective custody.

Investigators have not said if a suspect was in custody.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.