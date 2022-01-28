Tacoma Police investigate drive-by shootings that damaged 4 buildings

Tacoma Police are investigating several drive-by shootings that damaged buildings across the city. Detectives are working to track down a shooter and motive.

"Drive-by bullets can hit anyone at any time when they occur. So, our police department obviously is very concerned," said Officer Wendy Haddow, public information officer for Tacoma Police Department.

Investigators said the shootings began Tuesday when shots were fired into a Tacoma Police Department substation. On Wednesday, a Tacoma Public Library building and Tacoma Fire Station 7 were hit. On Thursday, Bass Pro Shops was also struck.

Haddow said, fortunately, no one was hurt in any of the shootings.

Crews at Tacoma Fire Station 7 were inside and heard the gunfire.

"They ducked for cover, not sure what was going on," said Allyson Heinzman, of Tacoma Fire Department. "Some bullets landing just briefly away from where our crews sit, eat dinner, workout."

As if the fire department wasn’t stressed enough-- this week, firefighters have been putting out multiple arsons across the city, with the drive-bys putting some crews at greater risk of serious harm.

"Not only are people in danger, but it could hurt resources that we need. We know our fire department has been busy now. Now is not the time for fire department personnel to have to worry about their own safety in their building or that their property is being damaged," said Haddow.

Though the fire station and two other city buildings were hit by gunfire, Haddow said it’s too early to tell if the shootings were random or targeted. Heiznman said the fire station has had many problems with violence before.

"It’s very concerning to us because unfortunately, in this neighborhood this fire station has been targeted. Over the last couple years, we’ve seen an increase in violence with homelessness, with other aggressive individuals attacking both our personnel, our apparatus," said Heinzman. "We’ve had crews attacked here, we’ve had crews threatened, assaulted. We’ve made many requests from the city to protect the station with it being in such a main street."

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from all locations. Detectives are working to determine if the drive-bys involve one shooter or more.

