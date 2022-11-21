Tacoma police investigate double homicide

article

Tacoma police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead Monday morning.

Investigators said officers responded to reports of a victim with possible trauma in the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street after 8 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man, who was about 35 to 45 years old, with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. They also found another man, who was about the same age, with an apparent fatal gunshot wound near the area.

Police said they did not have information on a suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.