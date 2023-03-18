Tacoma Police investigate deadly St. Patrick's Day shooting near McKinley Park

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound on St. Patrick's Day.

The TPD says they received their first 911 about the shooting at around 11:00 p.m. Friday night. When officers arrived to the scene, near the corner of E 32nd St. and East F St., they found an unresponsive man laying in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound. This area is just south of McKinley Park.

Police performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators have responded to the scene.

Authorities are investigating this as a homicide case.

The TPD is asking anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story.