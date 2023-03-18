Expand / Collapse search

Tacoma Police investigate deadly St. Patrick's Day shooting near McKinley Park

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Man found dead in the road in Tacoma

Tacoma Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in the road.

TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound on St. Patrick's Day. 

The TPD says they received their first 911 about the shooting at around 11:00 p.m. Friday night. When officers arrived to the scene, near the corner of E 32nd St. and East F St., they found an unresponsive man laying in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound. This area is just south of McKinley Park.

Police performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was declared dead at the scene.

RELATED: SPD: Man shot after honking back at suspect near UW campus

Detectives and crime scene investigators have responded to the scene.

Authorities are investigating this as a homicide case. 

RELATED: SPD: Man shot in the ankle near UW campus, suspect at-large

The TPD is asking anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers.

Featured

Accused murderer admitted to Western State Hospital, could receive nearly $80k from state for the delay
article

Accused murderer admitted to Western State Hospital, could receive nearly $80k from state for the delay

 

This is a developing story.